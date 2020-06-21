Chelsea pip Villa, strengthen top 4 at Premier League

Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud scored a quick fire double as Chelsea came from behind to pile more misery on struggling Aston Villa.

Dean Smith’s side had just over 20 percent of possession in the first half but took the lead courtesy of Kortney Hause’s first Premier League goal on the stroke of half-time.

The defender was in the right place at the right time to slot home after Kepa Arrizabalaga could only parry Anwar El Ghazi’s shot into his path.

Chelsea had peppered Villa’s goal for much of the afternoon without reward and, as their frustration continued well into the second half, Frank Lampard introduced Ross Barkley and Pulisic, with the latter making an immediate impact to equalise from a fine Cesar Azpilicueta cross on the hour-mark.

And the turnaround was complete only two minutes later, with Azpilicueta registering a second assist of the game, teeing up Giroud who had time to turn inside the area and fire past Orjan Nyland, via a deflection.