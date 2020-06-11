Chelsea players up for sale

Chelsea are willing to sell at least four players this summer, as it looks to oversee a huge squad overhaul ahead of next season.

Chelsea wants to raise funds by offloading some of its defenders, Marcos Alonso, Emerson Palmieri, Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen this summer, The Times reports.

Frank Lampard’s side is keen to sign Leicester City left-back, Ben Chilwell this summer’s transfer window.

Chilwell has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, former Chelsea defender, Ashley Cole, has since advised the club to prioritise a move for Chilwell this summer.

“I would love to see Chilwell here,” Cole told talkSPORT. I think he’s a quality player.