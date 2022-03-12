Chelsea: Respite as Roman Abramovich reaches fresh agreement with UK government

After so much uncertainty about the club’s fate, Chelsea FC fans can rest easy as Roman Abramovich has reportedly struck a deal with the UK Government to sell the club.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Russian oligarch was finally able to get through to Parliament and will get to offload the club amid the many sanctions imposed to him over the last two weeks.

Abramovich has been signalled as one of the many Russian oligarchs with ties to president Vladimir Putin.

This report confirmed that Abramovich instructed The Raine Group – the merchant bank who is currently overseeing the sale – to keep the process going and finding an ideal buyer in order to complete the takeover.

This report added that Abramovich and Raine representatives had a long meeting with the government that got them to agree on a different usage of the funds raised by the sale.

The potential buyer also has to agree to these terms, this deal will need authorisation from Prime Minister Boris Johnson himself.

It is still unclear what the funds will beused for but chances are that the money collected from this sale will go to aid for all Unrainian families affected by the Russian invasion to their country.

There is a set deadline for next week’s Tuesday as Abramovich is widely expecting the potential buyer to come forward and complete a quick sale.

According to various reports, there are three American.based consortiums that are leading the way in the attempt to buy the London club.

There is an alleged £2 billion offer from the Todd Boehly-led group and another £2.5 billion offer that doesn’t have a disclosed buyer. Raine already confirmed they will be waiting to hear a proper offer for the club from now until the Tuesday dealine so anything can happen from now until then.

In Ireland, Conor McGregor already made his offer but it’s far below what the other candidates have. If the UFC legend wants to buy Chelsea, he will have to upgrade his current offer of £1.5 billion.

It is believed that an acceptable offer would be of around £3 billion in order to consider it properly.

However, the club’s dire situation could push them to accept a lower offer than that.