Chelsea star strikes long term deal with Juventus

Antonio Rudiger will leave Chelsea in the summer and the Germany international has already agreed a four-year contract with Juventus.

Having been deemed almost surplus to requirements by Frank Lampard, Rudiger has been the main benificiary of Chelsea’s decision to replace the club legend with Thomas Tuchel.

The 29-year-old has emerged as the defensive cornerstone of his compatriot’s side and is a popular, authoritative figure in the dressing room.

Rudiger, however, is out of contract at the end of the season and he had been seeking parity with Chelsea’s top earners, long before the UK Government’s decision to seize Roman Abramovich’s assets.

Under the terms of the special license they are currently operating under, Chelsea are unable to negotiate new contracts and, as a result, Rudiger has now taken the decision to leave after nearly five years in west London.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Rudiger has now agreed a long-term deal with Juventus, who have been masters of the free transfer market in the past, snapping up the likes of Andrea Pirlo, Aaron Ramsey, Dani Alves and Sami Khedira in the past without paying a fee.