Chelsea star’s James house burgled, medals stolen

Chelsea and England defender Reece James has revealed shocking CCTV of the moment thugs broke into his home and stole his football medals.

James said the group of robbers broke into his house on Tuesday and snatched a safe containing his Champions League, Super Cup, and Euro 2020 medals.

The 21-year-old shared a number of CCTV clips of the shocking burglary, showing four suspects walking up the driveway of his home and shining torches into the house.

One video shows the group struggling to open the electric gates to the property as they lift a huge safe out of the house and roll it across the driveway.

The Chelsea defender shared the clips outside his home as he appealed for fans to help “identify and turn in these low life individuals”.

He added: “I hope together we can catch these individuals and deliver justice where it is due.”

James confirmed in a statement on Instagram he wasn’t at home at the time and he is “safe and well”.

He said he was devastated by the theft of the medals, but added: “These medals were won representing Chelsea and England – honours that can never be taken away from me whether or not I have the physical medals to prove it.

“Nevertheless, I am appealing to all my Chelsea and England fans to help identify and turn in these low life individuals who will never be able to rest easy as the evidence is mounting against them.

“The police, my advisers and Chelsea FC (and many others) are all behind me as we have firm leads on who the perpetrators are.

“We are closing in on them. Luckily, no one was present during the break in but I want to let all of you know I am safe and well.

“I really do appreciate having the platform to tell you all about my misfortune and I hope together we can catch these individuals and deliver justice where it is due.”

It comes after charity gifts were stolen from James’ car while he was serving food to hungry children in December last year.

He had returned to his car after the Felix Project event to find the window of his vehicle had been smashed.

The footballer posted a picture of the damage on his Instagram account, with the caption: “Another rewarding experience with the Felix Project today serving meals to the younger generation.

“Hopefully we spread some joy ahead of a challenging Christmas period.

“Unfortunately, I was met with huge disappointment when returning to my car. During the event, someone felt the need to break in and steal gifts that I was due to go and donate later in the day.”

