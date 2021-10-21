Chelsea’s Lukaku, Werner out for weeks with injury





Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner could be sidelined for a while after picking up injuries against Malmo in the Champions League.

The duo started up front against Malmo, but they were forced off the pitch during the opening half

Lukaku won a penalty for the Blues in the 17th minute, but the rough challenge on him contributed to his early substitution as he twisted his ankle.

Towards the end of the half, Werner pulled up with an evident hamstring concern. He was grimacing with pain as he was assisted down the tunnel.

Speaking after the 4-0 win, Tuchel confirmed injuries for both strikers, and acknowledged that they could be out of action for some period of time.

“Romelu twisted his ankle when he was fouled in the box and Timo has a hamstring injury, so it will take a while for both of them,” he told Chelsea website.

“We need more examinations to be more precise but they will be out for some matches.”

The Blues have a favourable schedule ahead with Norwich City, Newcastle United and Burnley to face in the Premier League before the international break.

All three clubs are lying in the relegation zone at the moment, and the Blues have an excellent chance of maintaining their top spot in the coming weeks.

However, the absence of Lukaku and Werner is a huge blow for the club.

Tuchel now has to reshuffle his attacking options for the matches ahead.

Kai Havertz could be a choice to play in the false number nine position, having done so on multiple occasions during the back end of last season.

The German has had limited game time off the bench recently, but will have gained confidence after finding the back of the net during the 4-0 rout of Malmo.

The Blues are currently second in their Champions League group with six points, three behind Juventus, who also have the head-to-head advantage over them.