Chemical engineers harp on skills for technical negotiations

Chemical engineers in the country have been called upon to acquire relevant skills that are crucial in carrying out technical negotiations for successful project delivery.

Speaking during a virtual meeting during 2nd series virtual public lecture organised by the Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers (NSChE) FCT-Nasarawa chapter for the year 2020 on the theme ‘Understanding Technical Negotiation’, speaker at the occasion, Dr Boniface Wada, identified the absence of technical negotiation skills as major impediment to businesses and project deliveries.

He stressed that as solution providers, the NSChE, FCT-Nasarawa chapter should be determined “to examine critical details, with practical examples in understanding technical negotiation with a view to ameliorating challenges executives, leaders of various organisations and project managers are confronted with in Technical Negotiation.”

According to the speaker, “NSChE recognises the important issues of technical negotiation to professionals as many conflicts in business and projects can be traced to insufficient knowledge of the subject. Therefore, building powerful negotiation skills for effective project delivery has become very important.”

Beginning with the general concepts of technical negotiation, Dr. Boniface Wada explained negotiation as discussion in which parties with divergent interests and positions arrive at a mutual understanding or agreement in a bid to avoid conflicts.

Technical negotiation, Wada added, is central around technical issues such as sale of patents, royalties and project management among others, adding, “For project management as an example, conflicts that need to be negotiated arise from project scope, costing, timing and project quality.”

Contrary to insinuations in some quarters that engineers don’t need negotiation skills, Wada explained that before embarking on negotiation, it was necessary participants embraced what he coined as Best Alternative To Negotiated Agreement (BATNA) to ensure a win-win outcome in negotiations.

Identifying how stages of technical negotiation can be carried out, Dr. Wada identified the stages to include preparation, opening, bargaining and closure. He further explained how negotiation skills which include planning, problem solving, communication, analytical, general intelligence, assertiveness, adaptability and integrity could be deployed for overall success in technical negotiation.