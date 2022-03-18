Chemical technology crucial to socio-economic devt – Barminas

The Director-General of the National Research Institute for Chemical Technology (NARICT) Prof. Jeffrey Barminas has said that his agency which is pioneering chemical technology in Nigeria is crucial in generating soci-economic benefits to Nigeria.

Prof. Barminas said this at the Chemical Technology special day at the ongoing STI EXPO in Eagle Square Abuja.

The Theme of the Chemical Day is “Sustaining Chemical Technology for National Economic Development.”

Barminas said the agency’s strength and visibility in the development of indigenous chemical technology will benefit the nation economically.

While giving his address, Prof. Barminas said “Smart new strategies for designing, producing and using safer chemicals to minimize risks and prevent pollution is a priority as captured in our mandate.”

According to the Chairman Governing Board NARICT, Sen. Chief Chris Nwankwo this year’s expo NARICT’s Day theme is apt because everything key is chemical inclusive the water man drinks.