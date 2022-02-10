Chess’ potential very high in Northern Nigeria – Durotoye

The game of chess will soon witness a boom in Northern Nigeria with the interest being indicated by very young school children, as the game is taken round Nigeria.

The Technical Director Nigeria Chess Federation, Alhaji Bode Ali Durotoye, made this observation on Thursday while fielding questions from sports writers on the sidelines of the second Northern States Chess Championship, ongoing at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna

“I have been going round looking at the tables, there are some very young children here, with time, chess will boom in the North. This championship serves as an avenue and bonding ground for unity among the players,” he said.

Speaking on the prizes earmarked for winners, he said that cash awards worth over N300,000 would be given to various categories, adding that so far, 80 players have registered and more are being expected, with the final figure expected to exceed 100 participants in the event.

Alhaji Durotoye who recently retired as the Director Grassroots Sports Development, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, said there are plans on ground by the Chess Federation to replicate the competition across Nigeria, with several competitions lined up across the six geo-political zones in 2022.

“The Nigerian Chess Federation is planning to introduce the competition to other parts of the country. We are going to Jos for the next one, then South South in June. Chess is going round the country. It’s good to play chess because it keeps those that play it off vices.

“Majority of the participants are children and it is good for the country. You can never see a chess player participate in banditry or other vices. It is a game you can play for life,” he said.