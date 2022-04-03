Chevron bags double honours as FIRS tax compliance coy

It was a big win for Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), last week when it was honoured by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) with two awards for tax compliant.

CNL, is the operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and CNL (“NNPC/CNL JV”), and Star Deep Water Petroleum Limited (“STAR”), a company that operates the Agbami field,

The two Chevron companies were recognized among the awardees for 2021 at the Second Annual National Tax Dialogue organized by the FIRS held Tuesday last week at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to Chevron’s General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Esimaje Brikinn, in a statement, the recognition by the FIRS emphasises the remarkable performance by the companies in remittance of various taxes.

In his comments, Chairman and Managing Director of Chevron companies in Nigeria,

Rick Kennedy, said the award and recognition underscore the companiy’s commitment to compliance and high ethical standards in its operations.

“Chevron is committed to discharging its statutory fiscal obligations by ensuring strict compliance with all applicable Tax Laws and related regulations in the country,” he said.

On the award, General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs of Chevron, Esimaje Brikinn, explained that the award and recognition further affirmed Chevron’s commitment to being a good corporate citizen in countries where it operates.

“One of our core values is integrity and trust. We are honest with ourselves and others and honor our commitments. We earn the trust of partners and stakeholders by operating with the highest ethical standards in all we do,” he said.

Esimaje thanked the FIRS for the recognition and assured that the company would continue to live up to its vision to be the global energy company most admired for its people, partnership, and performance.