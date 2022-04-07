Chevron restates commitment to Nigeria’s economic development

Oil major, Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) has clarified that it is not one of the partners of the Nigeria Natural Liquified Gas (NLNG).

The company also said that it is not of the NLNG gas supply system.

General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Esimaje Brikinn, in a statement, said “The attention of Chevron Nigeria Limited (“CNL”), operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (“NNPC”) and CNL, has been drawn to reports widely circulated in the media on April 5, 2022 alleging that CNL is one of the partners hindering full operation of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (“NLNG”) by not allowing the transportation of third-party gas through its pipelines to increase gas supply to the plant.

“CNL wishes to clarify that the statement must have been made in error as CNL is not one of the NLNG partners and is not part of the NLNG gas supplier system.

While welcoming new Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Sefano De Leo, to his office, on Monday in Abuja, the Minister of State Petroleum Resources Chief Timipre Sylva, had urged NLNG partners to relax their rules and allow third parties to transport gas through their pipelines to the NLNG Trains, in order to ease supply constraints.