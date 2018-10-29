Chief Tony Anenih lived a life of service – Buhari 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday condoled with to the Chief Anthony Anenih family on the death of its beloved patriarch and elder statesman.

The President also commiserated with the government and people of Edo state and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the passing of their illustrious son and former chairman, Board of Trustees.

As a frontline figure in the annals of the country’s political history, the President said Chief Anenih lived a life of service, as State Chairman of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN), National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), chieftain of the PDP, and a former Minister of Works.

The President said across the political spectrum of Nigeria, Chief Anenih was known for his strong views on issues pertaining to the unity and stability of the nation.

He prayed almighty God to grant Chief Anenih’s soul eternal rest and comfort all who mourn the octogenarian.



