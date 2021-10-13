Chieftaincy: Osun court jails 6 for impersonation



An Osun atate high court aitting in Osogbo, Wednesday sentenced six persons to nine months imprisonment for impersonating kingmakers.



The convicts were said to have paraded themselves as kingmakers and members of Ataoja in council to install one Chief Oladunjoye Abdullahi as Baale of Irepodun Community, Osogbo.



The convicts are: Akande Suleiman, Chief Oladunjoye Abdullahi, Isiaka Balogun, Prince Lateef Jayeola, Basiru Odomode and Adesina Oriyomi.



Prosecution counsel from the Ministry of Justice, Moses Faremi, told the court that the convicts and others at large, on 25th day of January, 2017 at about noon at Irepodun Oke-Osun, Osogbo conspired to commit misdemeanors to wit conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable understand section 517, 249, of the criminal Code Law Cap 34 volume11 Laws of Osun State.



They were said to have performed the duty traditionally meant to be performed by Ataoja of Osogbo and his council members.



Also, Chief Oladunjoye was said to have allowed himself to be installed and paraded himself as Baale of Irepodun Community, Osogbo, without the consent of prescribed authority of incumbent Ataoja of Osogbo.



Prosecution counsel called five witnesses including Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, the Ataoja of Osogbo and Inspector Oketunde Kuburat, and tendered seventeen exhibits to proof his case.



Justice Sikiru Oke, held that the prosecution counsel has proven his case beyond a reasonable doubt and found them guilty on four counts.



The Judge subsequently sentenced them to nine months imprisonment.