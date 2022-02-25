Child abuse: Should flogging be banned in schools?

Flogging and other forms of corporal punishment in primary and secondary schools by teachers and students are age-long traditions in Nigeria, especially in public schools. However, the unwarranted flogging of toddlers by school teachers, sometimes to death, has generated a lot of concern from parents, civil society organisations and other Nigerians. PAUL OKAH asks if flogging should be banned in schools.

‘Spare the rod and spoil the child’ is a popular slogan that tends to explain the fact that if children are not physically punished when they do wrong, their personal development will suffer, with the Bible stating in Proverbs 13:24 that: “Whoever spares the rod hates their children, but the one who loves their children is careful to discipline them.”

Over the years, the cane has been used by parents and guidance to instill discipline in their wards at home, to prevent waywardness and deterrent behaviours as parents are often blamed when a child grows up to continue constituting nuisance in society.

Even in school, it is common knowledge that, apart from kneeling, picking stones, frog-jumping and other forms of punishment, teachers and senior students often resort to the cane when it comes to punishing pupils students found disobeying school rules and regulations, especially in government owned schools.

Even in the 21st century, the aforementioned types of punishment are still practised by teachers and senior students in many public primary schools in states across the country, as a form of deterrence to erring pupils and students, especially when they come late to school.

17-month-old flogged to death in Delta

On February 7, two weeks after registering in the Daycare section, a 17-month-old boy and pupil of Arise and Shine Nursery and Primary School, Asaba, Delta State, Obinna Udeze, was allegedly flogged 31 strokes of the cane by his teacher, Emeka Nwogbo, and later died five days at Federal Medical Centre in Asaba on Saturday, February 12.

Narrating her ordeal to journalists, the 28-year-old single mother of the deceased boy, Gift Ohanazoeze Uju, said he was flogged to death in a school that was supposed to nurture him while she was job hunting.

She said: “I am a graduate, but there is no job. The reason I registered my child in the school, even though he was just one year and seven months old, was so that I could look for a job, so that I can earn a living. I am a single mother. On February 7, I took my child to Arise and Shine Primary School here in Asaba. He was very healthy when I dropped him off at school, but when I went to pick him up after school, he did not look healthy at all and on closer look at him, I discovered several bruises on his body.

“The following day, I took my child to the school and that was when I even saw the injuries very well. The bruises were many. As I was making noise, creating scene for the teachers to come out, pupils from the classes came out and said, ‘Mummy Obi, our Big Mummy (the proprietress), one uncle and one aunty tied Obinna’s hands and legs with white handkerchief and flogged him.’ I asked them who Big Mummy was, then they pointed at the proprietress.

“Because of the condition of the boy, we immediately took him to the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba. On getting there, he was already weak. They commenced treatment. He went into a coma and then he gave up the ghost on Saturday.”

However, speaking to journalists on Tuesday, February 15, the teacher, Mr. Emeka Nwogbo, who was arrested by the police over allegations of flogging the late Obinna Udeze to death, denied the allegation, saying that there must be other underlying issues that killed Udeze, even as claimed that the child didn’t die while he was being punished.

“I did not cane the child to death; I flogged him as I’m supposed to flog a child. I flogged him as little as I could, I did not kill the child. I am not responsible for his death. They should go and check this thing very well. I flogged the child because he pushed another child and hit the other child’s head,” he said.

School policy

Speaking with our reporter, the proprietor of Wisdom Creche, Nursery and Primary School in Jahi, Abuja, Mr. Innocent Uwa, said the school has a policy of non flogging of pupils as children can be corrected in many ways apart from flogging.

He said: “By the grace of God, Wisdom Academy had the foresight to instill discipline in our teachers by enforcing the “no flogging” policy in our school. In fact, at the point of your interview and employment as a teacher, that is the number one issue we stress, because we believe that there are many other ways to correct deviant children in their formative, other than resorting to the crude method of flogging. I personally abhor all forms of violence, let alone physical violence on innocent defenceless children.

“Also, there are temptations in this our job as caretaker of children as we have to battle with the emotions of parents, who feel they are paying a lot of money already and will never accept any contrary views regarding their wards. In fact, when something untoward happens to pupils, the majority of what the parents will say will not be the exact truth. No one can predict bad situations, but once anything bad happens, you will see parents lying. I witnessed a situation in a particular school where a teacher used a very small cane to flog a child once in her palm and asked the child to enter her class.”

Group reacts

Reacting to the death of Obinna and cases of flogging and even killing of pupils and students by their teachers, in a statement on February 17, signed by its executive director, Betty Abbah, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Centre for Children’s Health, Education, Orientation and Protection (CEE-HOPE), called on the federal government to place a ban on corporal punishment in schools across the country, saying “the need to end the ‘barbaric’ practice in schools was long overdue.”

CEE-HOPE noted that both the Nigerian Child Rights Act of 2013 (CRA) and the United Nations’ Convention on the Rights of the Child (1989), which Nigeria is a signatory to, forbids all forms of physical abuse and violence against every Nigerian child in every location and under any guise.

The group said, according to the United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF), a total of 29 Nigerian states has domesticated the Child Right Acts in their respective domain, with only seven states – Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Kebbi, Yobe, Kano and Zamfara states – remaining, urging Lagos and Nasarawa states, where the law has been enacted, to ensure enforcement and full compliance from schools as well as punishment of violators.

The statement read in part: “We call on the federal government to follow in the steps of the majority of countries in the world and ban corporal punishment in all schools across the country now. Though Lagos and Nassarawa States have policies against corporal punishment, they are largely unenforced. Indeed, one of the recent cases occurred in Lagos.

“Corporal punishment has no place in the 21st century. Either at home or in school, there are better, more effective and nonviolent methods of correcting deviant behaviours in children. We totally condemn the recent occurrences where a teacher flogged a 17-month-old baby in Delta state brutally leading to his death at the weekend. Also, last week, a two-year-old baby was flogged by a teacher, an action that went viral as the bold marks of the flogging on her back were shown across social media platforms.

“This is the time to bring a total end to all forms of child abuse, torture and dehumanisation in our educational environments no matter the excuses or covers. Again, we reiterate; schools should be safe and conducive learning environments and not torture chambers.

“We commend the Delta State Police Command for promptly arresting the suspects in the case of the baby flogged to death in the state and relevant ministries in Lagos for stepping into the case. We call on relevant authorities to as a matter of urgency prioritise the safety of children in schools, considering the recent occurrences.”