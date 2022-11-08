Child counselling: Foundation launches new project

The Khalil Sulieman Halilu Foundation (KSH), has commenced its child counselling project called Dear Therapy, with a vision to enable kids become and grow into mindful persons, whilst creating a class of caregivers and child support systems with a code for early-stage emotional and mental development.

In a statement signed Monday in Abuja by the Project Lead at KSH foundation, Augustina Okpechi, Dear Therapy project is coming a few months after the successful execution of its debut program ‘EveryGirl’.

The statement explained that Dear Therapy is a program designed to help kids lead mentally healthy and fruitful lives by providing them access to a safe space to talk through life challenges with the aid of experienced psychologists.

“Contrary to popular belief, children aren’t exempted from mental health problems and unlike adults, children oftentimes rely on others to help them walk through difficulty.

“While parents want to protect their kids, it is almost impossible to control everything that happens in a child’s life, however, what can be done is accommodating and seeking for them therapeutic help” says the founder Khalil Halilu.

“Working with experienced child psychologists across the country, the foundation will be hosting a free day’s therapy session for young ones between the ages of 9-15years of age,” he added.

The Founder further disclosed that in order to remove factors such as location barriers, comfort for the young ones and trust by parents, Dear Therapy will be taking place virtually on Saturday, 3rd of December, 12noon – 3pm.

Explaining further, the Project Lead at KSH foundation, Augustina Okpechi, said “therapy develops constructive thought patterns and positive behavioural habits.

“By supporting our children’s mental health, we are putting them on the path to a brighter, stronger future where they will be able to handle difficulties in healthier ways than generations before them,” she said.

“Dear Therapy is seeking partnerships and calling out to stakeholders with interest and commitment to child development through early intervention to join the movement,” she added.