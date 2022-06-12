Child spacing: Reduce dependence on donor agencies, group tells Gombe government 

An advocacy working group in Gombe state has urged the state government to reduce dependence for child spacing commodities and consumables on donor agencies and non-governmental organisations for sustained child spacing take-off and subscription.

The chairman of AWG, Alhasan Yahaya, stated this Saturday during a roundtable discussion organised by the Gombe state Media Working Group working with The Challenge Initiative (TCI) on child spacing in the state.

He emphasises on the concept of child spacing in the state to reduce the risk of adverse maternal and child health outcomes. And this ultimately caused the gradual acceptance of child spacing in Gombe state due to massive awareness, campaigns and enlightenment in many quarters with the use of traditional and religious leaders among many other opinion moulders.

“The child spacing initiative was deliberately designed to enable every child born the rightful level of caring and attention; to give the mother the time to rest and regain her health; to allow the husband the chance to weigh the financial situation and plan the family’s future, among several others.

“It is however important for the public to know that child spacing does not intend to stop families from having so many children, but that spacing the births would enhance the lives of the family members.

“It is hoped that it with help against population explosion, house heads to be able to financially take care of their families and help the government to plan well for its populace.”

He said Gombe state has witnessed a significant improvement in terms of child spacing, adding that the trend can only be sustained through the constant provision of commodities and consumables to meet the increasing demand of child spacing services in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

