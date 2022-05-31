Children’s Day: CITAD, ActionAid donate trees to Bwari communities

The Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) in collaboration with ActionAid have donated 100 economic trees, including refreshment, to Kuchibuyi and Guto communities in Bwari area council of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), in commemoration of this Children’s Day celebration.

Speaking at the event on Friday last week, Partnership and Local Right Advisor ActionAid, Mrs Hajara Opaluwa-Adamu, said the trees were donated to assuage the effects of climate change and regenerate agricultural land.

“We are contributing to addressing climate change because the ability of people to plant and harvest is no longer there. So, we brought economic trees for the children to plant and groom their knowledge,” she said.

Responding, the Chief of Kuchibuyi Byanzhin, Mallam Dauda, lauded CITAD and ActionAid for their gestures towards the children in the community, and for creating useful awareness on the children’s day.

He said, “I was glad when I received the message that you’re coming to visit the children on this day that Nigeria is celebrating them. They say, ‘no child is owned just by one person’ today. That statement has been confirmed and I my community and most especially the children, are overwhelmed by this gesture. We are indeed very grateful to be part of the set of communities you have decided to visit. Only the Almighty can reward your organisations.”

Earlier, the Programme Officer CITAD, Miss Yesmin Salako, said the organisations chose the rural communities to celebrate the children, in order not to be left out.

“Trees are very important, they make you breathe well and they protect our environment. We are here today to plant these trees with you on the condition that you will nourish and water them daily to grow well,” she said.

