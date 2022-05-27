Children’s Day: NBA condemns child labour

A member of the Nigerian Bar Association National Executive Committee (NBA-NEC), Mr. Promise Ademi-Akpeto, on Friday condemned acts of child labour in society.

Ademi-Akpeto made the condemnation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the occasion of the 2022 Children’s Day celebration.

He called on parents to always remember the day and celebrate their children and wards.

“Children’s Day celebration presents a good opportunity to draw public consciousness to the dangers of child abuse.

“Children are indispensable gifts from the Almighty, and they deserve to be recognised on this day.

“Closely associated with this celebration is the need for parents, guardians, caregivers, institutions of learning, and society in general to ensure the preservation of child rights.

“The provisions of the Child Rights Act give us a pointer to the inalienable rights of children, irrespective of their age, which must be respected by even parents.

“Every child is entitled to quality life and education, and so, no child should be “pushed” to street hawking while others are in the classrooms,” he said.

