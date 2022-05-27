Children’s Day: NGOs take celebration to Abuja IDPs Camp

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), The Lola Cater for the Needy Foundation, on Friday took the Children’s Day celebration to children at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp, Durumi, in Abuja.

The event was organised in collaboration with Learnxplore, an education platform that promotes inclusive education.

NAN also reports that education materials, stationeries, snacks as well as various gifts were distributed to the children at the camp.

The NGO founder, Miss Ololade Ogunnubi, said the event was organised to touch the lives of the vulnerable in the society, especially children, as the world celebrated Children’s Day.

“Even as these children try to put their lives together again from what they faced during the insurgencies, we want them to know that they are loved.

“This is because when we celebrate days like these with them, we can use the opportunity to advise them on what they can do to make the society a better place.

“We see bright futures in these children, irrespective of their present predicament,” she said.

The co-founder, Learnxplore, Miss Joy Ojeifo, added that the event also aimed at encouraging children at the IDPs Camp to get educated.

“We understand that the focus of education should not just be for kids in urban areas or kids in schools.

“Our focus is not just for in-school kids, our focus is also on out-of-school children and we are committed to push for community service.

“They deserve to be educated, even if they are not exposed to technology, we will be giving them work books to ensure that they are not left behind,” she said.

Master Yusuf Abdullahi, a nine-year-old pupil at the school situated at the IDPs camp, appreciated the group for celebrating the day with them.

“We are happy to have them with us and we thank them for the gifts they brought for us,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

