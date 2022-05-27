Children’s Day: Private school owners want enabling environment for children’s safety

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) has charged governments at all levels to create enabling environments for the safety of children.

The association’s national president, Mr. Yomi Otubela, said this in a statement to newsmen to celebrate the 2022 Children’s day on Friday in Lagos.

The theme for this year’s celebration is: Building a Safeguarding and Child Protection Policy: Toward a Safe Learning Environment for the Nigerian Child.

According to him, in the last few years, the Nigerian children have had a fair share of security challenges that have continued to ravage the country.

“This has manifested in forms of kidnappings, killings, raping and so on in schools.

“I, therefore, urge both the Federal and state governments to ensure that our children are properly protected in their various schools, in a bid for them to go about their academics safely.

“This calls for government security operatives to collaborate with the internal security arrangements in schools, for effective monitoring around schools,” he said.

He added: “As school owners, educators or administrators, we must take absolute responsibility to ensure the safety of the children put in our care.

“In other words, learners should feel safe to actively face their studies without fear or distractions,” he said.

“In the light of this, we urge parents to always check and put appropriate restrictions on the use of technological devices, such that learners are not open to viewing sites without the consent of adults.” (NAN)

