Children’s Day: Winners emerge from SystemSpecs essay competition

SystemSpecs, Africa’s financial, human capital and e-commerce technology giant, has announced the winners of the 30th-anniversary edition of its annual Children’s Day Essay Competition (CDEC).

Leading about 2,000 other entrants from 795 schools across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, 11-year-old Oluwaseun Samuel Temitayo-Ojo of Igbobi College, Yaba, Lagos emerged the winner in the junior category while 15-year-old Ekemini Keziah Effiong-Robert of the African Church Model College, Agege, Lagos, emerged winner in the senior category.

Somadina Edeh, 10, of Independence Layout Nursery and Primary School, Enugu state and 12-year-old Emmanuel Nkanu Nkanu of St Anne High School, Calabar, Cross River emerged first and second runners-up, respectively, in the junior category.

Chetachi Best Mbalu from Lagooz School, Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos state, the 13-year-old junior category winner in 2021, emerged second in the senior category in 2022. 13-year-old David Nkereuwem of Holy Mary Comprehensive College, Benin City, Edo state, was the third in the senior category.

In the 30th anniversary and third edition of the annual competition, Nigerian children aged 9 to 16 shared relevant technology-led ideas with the potential of transforming the nation’s educational system.

This year, the first-place winner of the competition in each category will respectively receive a high capacity laptop, a topnotch headphones, a free 3-month coding course at uLesson Coding School, monthly 10-gigabyte internet data for one year, branded travel suite case, a unique keepsake hoodie, a thermal flask, and school bag.

