China Chamber of Commerce donates PPE to Nigeria Police

The China General Chamber of Commerce has donated some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Nigeria Police Force as part of support to the Force in the fight against Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

President of Chamber Engr. Ye Shuijin presented the items which included 40,000 disposable masks, 500 disposable protective suite and one infra-red thermal imaging thermometer unit, Thursday at the Force headquarters, Abuja.

Shuijin, who disclosed that the organisation was made up of all major Chinese enterprises in Nigeria, stated that the Police was at the frontline of the fight against Covid-19 hence the need to support the Force in order to provide an enabling environment for ease of doing business in the country.

Receiving the items, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar, who was represented by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, appreciated the Chamber said gesture was a recognition of the frontline role the police play in combating the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The IGP, who said the PPE would be distributed to police personnel in the frontline of the battle against the spread of the virus, promised that the items would be judiciously used. He expressed hope that the gesture by the organisation would motivate other corporate and private groups in the country to support the Focre in the discharge of its duty.

Also in attendance were:the Force Medical Officer, DCP Paul Laki and other Senior Police Officers; Cui Guangzhen, Director General China Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria, Senior Colonel Liu Yougxuan, Chinese Defense Attache to Nigeria, among others.