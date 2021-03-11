China launches digital vaccination certificates for travelling abroad

has officially launched digital vaccination certificate for international travel, containing on vaccination and results of PCR and antibodies tests, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi had on Sunday said that Beijing planned to initiate the digital certificate , and was ready to discuss mutual recognition of the results of vaccination with other countries.

The certificate be issued by a special mini- for the Chinese WeChat messaging and social app.

Currently, only Chinese citizens apply for it by using their personal ID.

According to the template posted on the ministry’s consular affairs department website, the certificate will list the name, nationality, passport number, PCR and IgG test results, as well as their date and testing site.

It will also have on the vaccination status, including the vaccine’s name, type, manufacturer, the vaccination date and the number of doses received.

The certificate be printed or shown on a phone screen and will have a unique QR code that be scanned by various countries’ agencies to check the document’s validity.

It is still unknown, however, whether the certificate will allow avoidance of quarantine upon arriving in from other countries, and whether other countries will accept the digital document.

