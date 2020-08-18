China loans: Reps insist on Malami, Ahmed’s appearance





The House of Representatives’ Committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements has insisted on the appearances of Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justic, Abubakar Malami, and his Finance counterpart, Zainab Ahmed, over issues surrounding the about $500 million loans obtained from China.

Minister of Transpaoration, Rotimi Amaechi, was involved in a heated argument with the Nicholas Osai-led panel on Monday over perceived controversial clauses in the loan agreements, as they bother on Nigeria’s sovereignty and local content laws.

While the committee member said a certain clause in the agreement was inimical to the security and development of the country, Amaechi and said it was in line with universal standard practice.

The Transportation minister was also queried for agreeing to have a Chinese city, Hong Kong, as the arbitration centre on the loan agreements.

The committee which is currently reviewing Nigeria’s loan agreements with other countries, especially China however on Tuesday, adjourned its resumed sitting for one week, explaining that the break would enable its members scrutinise documents presented by some stakeholders on the subject matter.

Ossai while announcing the adjournment noted that the move was necessary “so as not to ambush members who just received the documents at this meeting”.

The chairman also gave assurances that the committee’s recommendations at the end of its assignment “will be in the interest of this generation and generations yet unborn”, stressing that it was the committee’s expectation that Malami and Ahmed make appearances before the panel.

The Minister of Finance was represented by Permanent Secretary, Special Duties in the Ministry, Aliyu Ahmed, at Monday’s meeting.

The committee’s meeting resumes next Tuesday.