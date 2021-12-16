China moves to help Nigeria tackle insecurity

Concerned about insecurity in the country, China has offered to send a high-level delegation of criminal investigation experts to meet with Nigerian security agencies.

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun stated this Wednesday in Abuja while speaking to journalists on the sideline of the October 1, China-Nigeria friendship award to students of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Mr Cui said the move by China is part of its support to tackling the insecurity bedeviling Nigeria, adding that the security experts are expected to arrive Nigeria soon.

“China’s nentral government is really concerned about the security situation in Nigeria and also the Chinese Nationals in Nigeria.

“We are working hard on how we can get support from China. I think that it really concerns every Nigerian and I believe this is not only about the Nigerian people and government but also, we need international support.

“So now, the central government made the decision to send a High-level delegation from the criminal investigation experts with real experience.

“They come to Nigeria to talk to the people, the government, how can they find a way to work together to overcome the challenge they are facing?” Mr Cui asked.

The vice chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, Kabiru Bala, thanked the Chinese government for its support and the Nigerian government for its efforts in curbing insecurity.

Mr Bala said that the university campus has been secured to a large extent following the intervention of the government after the institution requested for reinforced security.

“Let me sincerely appreciate the efforts of government. When we began to see signs of insecurity around the campus, we made a special visit to the Inspector General of Police.”

