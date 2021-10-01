China Wedding Anniversary – Folorunso Aluko celebrates wife, Dr Olukemi Aluko

Legend & Pearl:- Living by Love, growing in Love – 20 years is a goal.



Coming together at the University was the beginning, marriage- the vow was progress, and staying together in love for these sweet 20 years is huge success. Ours is a story of love. To God be the glory.



I remember vividly when we first set eyes on each other at the University and began this relationship.It started like a joke and then “the play play turned to serous relationship”.We thereafter took it to the Next Level and tied the nuptials.

And now, 20 years after we are blissfully together in our home, blessed.



We went through different phases of life, but we are still in love much more than when we started. We are more than conquerors.



We are blessed.We have peace.

We have joy.We have love

We made the choice to love each other every single day of our lives with everything we have and everywhere we go.



Pearl is an ideal wife, sister, mother and friend.



Pearl is adorable, Pearl is virteous, Pearl is intelligent, Pearl is strong, Pearl is stylish, Pearl is fantastic, Pearl is amazing, Pearl is sweet.



My grand dame My love, my sunshine My mejor amigaMy mejor amanteMy migliori amiche My ragazza dolceMy meilleurs amisMy amie de coeurMy amie intime, My moya dorogaya.



My Iyawo atataa, My Ore tooto, My alabaro, My eyin oma, My nwayin oma, My nmuo ozi My mata ta gariMy babban abokiMy baby gelMy loveMy DarlingMy Pearlie



Mummy MofiMummy MoyinMummy MofopeMummy M3.



What again can I say than to say, thank you God for giving me a good wife and by this obtaining your favour. Hallelujah is my song always.



Pearl, I promise, and make this vow once again, to love you always for the rest of my life, with everything I have, everywhere I go.



Folorunso ALUKO, a [email protected] Governors Forum.