China’s Fiber Cement Board debuts in Abuja

New Material Nigeria Company Limited a member of the China National Building Materials Group (CNBM) has introduced a new product known as Fiber Cement Board into the Nigerian market with its factory situated in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Briefing reporters on the new material in their office in Kuje, the Managing Director of the firm, Mr. Jackie Daiyui, disclosed that Nigeria was the first country outside China where the product, an alternative to gypson board was being manufactured.

He said another factory is being set up in Lagos to compliment the one in Abuja, adding that more would be established across the 36 states of the federation as the years go by.

According to him, “We want to change Nigerian’s lives for the better that is why we built this factory in Abuja and that means we have stopped importing the product into Nigeria but manufacturing locally.

“While the Abuja factory will serve local demand, the one in Lagos is being built for export basically,” he said.

He explained that as the factory is running Nigerians are being trained on the technology as well as other aspects with a bid ensure that Nigerians will handle the project in the nearest future, pointing out that the most important aspect is that materials are being sourced locally which guarantee that it is made in Nigeria.

Fiber Cement Board, he said, “Is weather resistant, water resistant, fire resistant, sound proof, shatter resistant, low shrinkage, flexible, termite resistant among others.”

Daiyui also said that the sum of $60 million will be saved for Nigeria and that the company has already Nigerians into management positions, saying that the organization would collaborate with universities, Polytechnics and research institutes to constantly upgrade the product quality as well as product lines.

