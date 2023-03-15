China’s path to modernisation with high-quality development

One of China’s biggest events in the country’s political calendar, dubbed the Two Sessions, opens in Beijing every spring around March.

The event represents a key moment in the country’s governmental calendar, combining its top two political meetings.

The Two Sessions encompass meetings of China’s two top political bodies, the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the national committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

The NPC is China’s legislature, comprising nearly 3000 deputies. It is the world’s largest legislative body. The delegates, each elected from China’s provinces and regions and various government departments, in turn, elect a central committee of around 200 full members and 170 alternate members.

The CPPCC serves as a key mechanism for multiparty cooperation and political consultation under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

The CPPCC National Committee is composed of representatives from the CPC and other political parties, people’s organizations, ethnic minority groups, prominent individuals without party affiliation, compatriots in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), the Macao SAR and Taiwan, returned overseas Chinese, and other sectors of society, as well as specially invited individuals.

Unlike previous years, this year there will be a change of leadership tenure. An important agenda of this session of the National People’s Congress is the election and appointment of members of state institutions, which will produce a new term for the Chinese President and Prime Minister. Also a meeting of the CPPCC to elect its new chairman and vice-chairman.

In addition to personnel re-election, this year’s two sessions will focus on major decisions and issues such as the national economic development strategy for the next five years, national institutional reform, population policy, and foreign policy.

Democracy is the common value of all mankind and an important concept that the Communist Party of China and the Chinese people have always adhered to. The two sessions of China are an important institutional carrier for the practice of people’s democracy throughout the process.

China’s National People’s Congress election is the largest democratic election in the world. 2,977 deputies to the 14th National People’s Congress come from different positions. Every region, every industry, every field, and every nation has people’s congress representatives. There are 497 representatives, accounting for 16.69% of the total number of representatives. The 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference also embodies the word “broad”. The 2,169 members of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference come from 34 sectors, basically covering all areas of society, and the number of members of new classes and new groups continues to increase. A foreign reporter who once covered the two sessions said, “I noticed that there are drivers, couriers, farmers, teachers, chefs, doctors, and reporters among the representatives. In many other countries, it is difficult for people engaged in these professions to have similar chance”.

Democracy is not an ornament, it is not used for decoration, but it is used to solve the problems that the people need to solve. Chinese-style democracy adheres to problem orientation and focuses on work effectiveness. Representative committee members not only listen to the voices of the people and gather their opinions during the two sessions, but also need to supervise and urge the implementation of every bill and suggestion, so that the interests of the people can be expressed smoothly and effectively realized. This is a vivid portrayal of people’s democracy in the whole process.

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized on March 5 that high-quality development is the primary task of comprehensively building a modern socialist country. The so-called “high-quality development” refers to the development that can better meet the people’s growing needs for a better life, and embodies the concept of innovative, coordinated, green, open and shared development.

To achieve high-quality development, it is necessary to have a high-level socialist market economic system, accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system and promote coordinated regional development. In addition, there must be “effective improvement in quality” and “quantity and reasonable growth”. To change China’s extensive development path that relied on population and investment in the past, it is also necessary to maintain a reasonable economic growth rate. In order to achieve the goal of achieving a per capita GDP of more than 20,000 US dollars in 2035, China’s annual average GDP growth rate must reach 5% & above.

China will adhere to the innovation-driven development strategy, promote the high-quality development of its economy with high-level scientific and technological self-reliance, strive to enhance the openness, trust, and cooperation of the international scientific and technological community, and make new progress for the progress of human civilisation with more major original innovations and key core technological breakthroughs.

China has continuously made major original scientific and technological contributions. The three capsules of Tianhe, Wentian, and Mengtian gathered in outer space, the Chinese space station was fully completed, and the “Nine Chapters” of quantum computing prototypes came out. China became the second country in the world to achieve “quantum superiority”; China’s 5G, Artificial Intelligence, supercomputers and other technology industries are booming.

China actively strengthens scientific and technological innovation communication and docking with Africa, sharing experience and achievements in scientific and technological development. At present, China and African countries have built a number of high-level joint laboratories, established China-Africa Joint Research Center, and China-Africa Innovation Cooperation Center. China and Africa will jointly expand cooperation in new formats such as the digital economy, smart cities, and 5G technologies and put forward the China-Africa initiative to jointly build a “Digital Africa”, and jointly formulate and implement the “China-Africa Digital Innovation Partnership Program”.

Over the past 40 years of reform and opening up, China has always adhered to the basic national policy of opening up. Entering the new era, China is implementing a more proactive opening-up strategy. In 2001, China officially became a member of the World Trade Organisation. Since then, the Chinese economy has maintained a period of long-term rapid growth. At present, China has become the world’s second largest economy, the largest country in trade in goods, and its foreign exchange reserves have ranked first in the world for 17 consecutive years.

In the past 10 years, China has become a major trading partner of more than 140 countries and regions, and the number of free trade agreements signed with foreign countries has increased to 19, and the construction of 21 free trade pilot zones and Hainan Free Trade Port has been solidly promoted. China’s door is opening wider and wider, and an open China is becoming a stabiliser and power source for global development.

The World Bank research report pointed out that the full implementation of the “Belt and Road” initiative is expected to help 7.6 million people in related countries escape extreme poverty, increase global trade by 6.2%, and increase global income by 2.9%.

China will continue to promote the in-depth integration of the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative with the development strategies of African countries, strengthen connectivity, promote the deep integration of industrial chains, supply chains, and value chains, smooth the regional economic cycle, and create an open, fair, and non-profit environment for African companies. Discriminatory business environment, expand the scale of mutual investment, and jointly implement more livelihood projects.

Another focus of this year’s two sessions is China’s determination to follow the path to modernisation. For a long time, many people have equated modernisation with Western modernisation, modern civilisation with Western civilisation, and modern society with capitalist society. It seems that latecomer modernisation countries must follow the path of Western modernisation in order to achieve growth. This is caused by the advantages of original modernisation. In fact, some sober Western scholars have denied the regularity, universality, and uniqueness of Western modernization, arguing that it is a unique modernisation path based on Western history and culture.

China has decided to follow its own path under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, and has embarked on a modernisation path different from that of the West. It is not a modernisation that follows but transcends. Chinese-style modernisation is the modernization of a huge population, the modernisation of common prosperity for all people, the modernisation of harmonious material civilisation and spiritual civilisation, the modernization of harmonious coexistence between man and nature, and the modernisation of peaceful development. Chinese-style modernisation not only has the common characteristics of the modernization of all countries, but also has distinctive characteristics based on its own national conditions. It is a pioneering work in the development of human society and provides a brand-new modernisation model for the world.

The new path of Chinese-style modernisation breaks away from Western centralism on the path of modernization, and shows the diversity of paths and modernisation models. We do not reject Western modernisation, but learn from the beneficial experience and lessons of it. Although Chinese-style modernisation provides alternative new paths for developing countries to modernise, we will not impose these on other countries, which fully demonstrate the inclusiveness of the Chinese-style modernisation path.

“China’s modernization is a new model of human progress. It breaks the myth of ‘modernisation is Westernisation’, shows another picture of modernisation, broadens the channels for developing countries to achieve modernisation, and provides Chinese solutions that help to explore A better system of human society.”

Pierre Moussa, general secretary of the Congolese Labor Party, the ruling party in Congo (Brazzaville), once said that the Chinese-style modernization path has opened up ideas for developing countries, especially African countries, to achieve modernization, and helped African countries solve development problems.

China and Africa are firm allies and reliable partners on the road to modernisation. As long as we continue to unite and cooperate, we will surely be able to blaze a new path for developing countries to achieve modernisation.

Beiping is a China Media Group-CCTV correspondent based in Abuja, Nigeria

