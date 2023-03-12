Chinonyeren Owelle worthy of emulation 

Lack of quality healthcare services in Nigeria is one of the reasons, if not the only reason, people travel abroad to access healthcare services.

Apart from that, the attitude of staff towards patients is another challenge we should address in public hospitals. Some staff’s aggressiveness and carefree behaviour can escalate situations and cause death.

Private hospitals in Nigeria are known for the administration of better healthcare services to their patients and because of that those who can afford their services ignore government’s hospitals to patronise private hospitals in the country.

I was surprised to see a proficient level of administration of services at the Muhammadu Buhari Police Hospital, Force Headquarters, Abuja, during my recent visit to the hospital.

In an establishment where better services are offered and things are working accordingly, the head of that establishment must have been up and doing to ensure things go according to plan.

At this point, I must applaud Dr. Chinonyerem Lawrence Welle, the Chief Medical Director of Muhammdu Buhari Police Hospital, Force Headquarters, Abuja, an assistant commissioner of police (ACP), for ensuring the hospital dispenses the needed services to the patients who are officers of the Nigeria Police Force and their families.

I am calling on other chief medical directors of government owned hospitals to emulate Dr. Chinonyerem Lawrence Welle. This will improve m delivery to their patients and the discipline of their staff to make government’s hospitals attractive and to prevent the unnecessary deaths and saving lives.

Government may not be doing enough but in many cases those working in government’s owned establishments contribute in giving the government a bad name as they behave lackadaisically and work reluctantly, thus providing bad services.

Awunah Pius Terwase,

Mpape, Abuja

08171565145

[email protected]





