Chioma Jesus, Mercy Chinwo, Akpororo, others set to lit up ‘WWE’ concert

All is set for the most anticipated gospel concert tagged When We Exalt (WWE) concert 2022 which is powered by Stargate Records.

In an effort to create an atmosphere where God can dwell and to promote the Kingdom of God through it’s quality gospel music on offering, WWE Concert Live Recording concert is designed to give people the energy they have been yearning for in the gospel genre of music.

According to the Stargate Records Label CEO, Austine Okafor, he said his record label has been able to groom great artistes in the gospel music world and this concert would bring the best of the best in that field.

“The art of putting up top quality gospel events has always been our vision in building The WWE brand as it has really given us an edge in the industry with its unique concept,” he explained.

Adding his voice, the managing director of Stargate Records, Austin Imaij, he said people should be prepared to experience heaven on earth from the biggest gospel artistes in the country.

He also pointed out that the comedy would thrill everyone who would be on hand on that day.

Those already penciled down to be live on stage on the day are:

Sammy Wonders, Austin Imaji, Bennie, Tim Godfrey, Chioma Jesus, Eben, Joe Praize, Moses Bliss, Dunsin Oyekan , Sensational Bamidele, Kaydee Numbere, Prinx Emmanuel, Kingdom (Nigeria Idol Winner 2021) and Mercy Chinwo.

Others are Akpororo, KO Baba Gordons, Markangel Comedy (Emmanuela and Success).