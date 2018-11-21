Chioma stretches reconciliation with Davido on his 26th birthday

Chioma Avril Rowland, the beautiful girlfriend of Davido has showered her boyfriend with sweet words on his 26th birthday.

The OBO crooner turned 26th today and in the spirit of celebration, Chioma took to her Instagram page to express her love for Davido and wishes him a happy birthday.

She wrote: Happy birthday hubby 😍 if you leave me water go carry you o 😛 God bless you my love. You’re so annoying but I’d choose you to annoy me for life 😂😍 @davidoofficial.

Chioma had fallen out with Davido over alleged infidelity issues but had few weeks ago, reconciled with the flamboyant Musician.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.