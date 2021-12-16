Chisora rematch is ‘make or break’-Parker

Former world champion Joseph Parker has described his heavyweight rematch with Derek Chisora at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday as a “make or break” fight in his career and hopes a win will silence any critics.

The 29-year-old from New Zealand beat Briton Chisora, 37, via a split decision in May, despite being knocked down in the opening 10 seconds





“I just want to beat him properly this time,” he told BBC Sport. “If I can’t beat Derek then I have to really look at myself and where I go from there.”





“I still have a lot to give the sport,” he says. “When the time comes I will stop but for now I have a lot to give.”

Rarely one to be embroiled in bad blood or heated exchanges, Parker is considered to be one the ‘nice guys’ of heavyweight boxing.

“I get along with everyone but a lot of times I may have been too nice leading into a fight,” he says.

“That’s something me and my team have worked on. “

His opponent, meanwhile, is one of the most controversial British fighters in recent years.

Some of Chisora’s most heated moments include appearing to bite opponent Paul Butlin, kissing Carl Baker at a head-to-head, slapping champion Vitali Klitschko at a weigh-in, brawling with David Haye at a media conference and launching a table at Dillian Whyte.

But Parker has enjoyed a much friendlier relationship with his fighting foe.

“In the past Chisora has had a reputation of acting up, but he’s always been respectful and nice to me” he says

“He showed a lot of care for me and family after the first fight, but I don’t know if he’s trying to trap and lure me in by being so nice.”

“The people he’s fought and his character – he’s been been a major star. People love to see him fight because he brings war. If he does retire, all the best for him.”

