Cholera, a lower class disease

Cholera is an acute diarrheal infection caused by a germs called Vibrio Cholerae.Vibrio Cholerae, is a pathogen found in the mucosa of large intestine, it developed by consuming contaminated food particularly water.An individual infected by cholera is likely to suffer from ruining stomach (Diarrhea), and vomiting.Researchers of public health agree that cholera is a water-borne disease, and could killed it victims withing hours if it’s not treated with care.



The development or transmission of vholera is always attributed to poverty, in which a person could not have access to a clean and hygienic food or water. It also Define how a country or a community is economically backward , through which the inhabitants of that society has no survival alternative!



An epidemiological report released by the National Center for Disease Control shows that 23 out of 36 states in Nigeria, with the North having the highest score are battling with Cholera outbreak. The report shows that, this endemic engulfed the life of about 812 persons statistically.



Possible ways to tackle cholera:

Cholera is a multifaceted disease, and can be treated with different techniques.In 19th century, a British physician, John Snow, discovered that: Soho community were experiencing the outbreak of Cholera that spread sporadically over London and killed about 616 people.John Snow who is regarded as Farther of epidemiology suggested some possible ways to get rid of the disease. He opined that; in order to do away with the disease, there is need to avoid the use of contaminated water taken by community and implement the intervention of road street pump in 1854.John Snow discovered that, there were three factors that played a vital role in spreading and causes of the diseases, these are; Agent, Environment, and Host. These factors played a better role in diseases causation and it communication, which is known as epidemiological triad.Agent is considered to be an infectious microorganisms or pathogens, likely to be Bacterium, Virus, Parasite and microbes.Environment is an suitable atmosphere for the Agent to live independently.Host despite the suitable Environment, Agent are in the “edges of life” they cannot developed unless it got a susceptible Host that can be a person or living organism.

Cholera patients in early prompt are expected to be treated with drugs like Oral Rehydration Salt ORS, Tetracycline, Zinc and many anti diarrheal complement. But if the patient takes about two to three days, it is expected to treat with intravenous fluid especially Metronidazole. But above all, we must assure the use of hygienic and sanitary water WASH.Careful surveillance, and Avoid contact with the infected Host, and avoid open defecation.



Why Covid-19 over vholera?

It happened previously, in the early 2020 when Nigeria witnessed the maiden outbreak of Corona Virus Disease (Covid-19), the Nigerian government gave a needful attention and address the disease with preventive measures. But surprisingly, when it comes to Cholera, the story significantly makes different! Both the government and even health personnel are taking the issues not as important as it is, despite the hundreds of life that disease consuming everyday.



When would the cholera be eradicated?

It’s in the World Health Organization’s (WHO) mission to eradicate the transmission or communication of Cholera by 2030, through providing a borehole and street pumps to rural and urban areas, and ensure the availability of fresh water in every nook and cranny.May we all survived to see the eradication of this deadly disease.



Ali Tijjani Hassan,Faculty of Basic Medical Science, Bauchi State University, Gadau[email protected]