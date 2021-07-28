Cholera: Bauchi flags off free oral vaccination



Following the outbreak of cholera that killed several people in Bauchi state in recent time, the state Governor Bala Mohammed, Wednesday flagged off free oral vaccination against the plague.



The governor while flagging off the exercise at the Banquet Hall of Government House Bauchi, directed health authorities in the state to also treat cholera patients free of charge.



He said the cholera vaccination exercise would be carried out in 16 wards of Bauchi local government and two wards each in Dass and Toro local government areas that were affected most by the epidemic.



The governor called on people of the affected areas to avail themselves the opportunity provided by the vaccination teams by cooperating with them for the success of the exercise.



According to him, Bauchi state is the only state in the country that has received the vaccine adding that it was as a result of the strong collaboration the state government has with development partners.



He said since the outbreak of the cholera epidemic in the state, the state government has released funds for other activities to effectively respond to the outbreak particularly the provision of drugs and consumables, community awareness, enforcement of environmental sanitation and disinfection of households and premises among others.



“The state government has also constructed additional reservoirs and expanded the water supply network in Bauchi town which has so far reached over 65 per cent stage of completion.



“Let me at this juncture extend my appreciation to the Federal Government and our partners for their various support in the ongoing response, especially in hygiene and promotion and social mobilization.”