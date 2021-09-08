Cholera: Borno inaugurates c’ttee as 43 die, cases hit 917



A thirteen member high powered committee for the control of cholera outbreak in Borno state was Tuesday inaugurated.



Inaugurating the committee in his office at the Government House, the state deputy governor, Umar Usman Kadafur, drew the attention of the general public to the possible cause of cholera outbreak.

He said it was caused by vibro cholera or living in a dirty environment.

The deputy governor stated further that to stop the spread of the disease, the state government has directed all Rapid Response Teams (RRT) for disease surveillance and control in all the affected areas to tackle suspected cases.



He urged the general public to take precautionary measures by observing strict hygiene rules of hand washing before eating and visiting toilet as well as covering and warming of leftover food before consumption.



The deputy governor said the Ministry of Health has confirmed the death of 43 persons from cholera outbreak and 559 suspected cases. The affected areas are MMC, Jere, Gwoza, Kaga, Hawul, Magumeri and Damboa respectively.



He said the members of the committee were appointed based on their individual merit, experience and personal integrity. He urged them to work hard to justify the confidence reposed in them by the government and gave assurance that government will give all necessary support to carry out the assignment.



The term of the reference of the committee, according to the deputy governor are to determine the extent of the outbreak, the level of preparedness for the control of the disease, ascertain the cause of the disease, ensure effective collaboration with the response teams as well as determine the needs and requirements for the control of the outbreak.