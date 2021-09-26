Cholera: Community organisation fumigates Bauchi metropolis



In an effort to stop the spread of cholera and malaria that recently broke out in Bauchi state, a community based organization in the state known as ‘Wunti Graduates Forum’ on Saturday embarked on fumigation exercise in some parts of the state metropolis.

The exercise followed the outbreak of cholera and malaria ravaging communities in the state.



Addressing journalists during the exercise, leader of the group Umar Sulaiman Wunti said the move was part of their Humanitarian initiatives aimed at ensuring the wellbeing of people.



Umar Sulaiman Wunti noted that the association has outlined a number of programmes to include Education support, Entrepreneurship Development, Healthcare Services among others.



According to him, the group is a team of graduates of higher instructions who despite their being selves-reliant decided to impact positively to the development of society.



Commenting on the development, the Word heads of the affected communities, Buhari Sulaiman Baban’ya and malam Muazu Balarabe applauded the youth for the initiative saying that it will mitigate spread of diseases in the areas.



They however called on government and wealthy individuals to support them in their quest to ensure improved health condition of people.