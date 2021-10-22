Cholera: Jigawa targets 720,000 residents for vaccination

No fewer than 720,000 residents have been targeted in the ongoing cholera vaccination campaign which kicked off on Thursday by Jigawa state government in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health.

Speaking to Blueprint, Executive Secretary Jigawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (JSPHCDA), Dr Kabiru Ibrahim said the state had received about 1.4 million doses of the vaccines from the Federal Ministry of Health for smooth conduct of the exercise.

He further explained that the vaccines would be administered to 720,000 targeted population in three high burden local government areas: Birninkudu, Dutse and Hadejia.

The executive secretary stressed that the vaccines would be administered on people from the age of one and above, saying the vaccines would be administered in two doses;four weeks after the first dose.

He said, “Today marks the beginning of administration of oral vaccines for cholera. We’ve received about 1.4 million doses of the vaccines from the Federal Ministry Of Health, through WHO.

“And the target population is from the age of one to whatever age eligible for the vaccination while the target areas are the three high burden LGAs of Birninkudu, Dutse and Hadejia.”

