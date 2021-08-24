Cholera kills 7 in Taraba

Cholera outbreak has killed seven persons in Tella town in Gassol local government area of Taraba state.

The state Commissioner of Health, Dr. Innocent Vakkai, who confirmed the outbreak to newsmen in Jalingo, said several others have been hospitalized in health care centers in the area following severe stooling and vomiting.

He noted that a team of medical experts from the ministry of health have been dispatched to the area to investigate the reported cases and report back.

Also, the Chairman of Gassol local government, Alhaji Musa Chul told our correspondent on phone that at least 25 persons were on admission at the Tella Maternity Clinic with symptoms of cholera.

He maintained that he received a report from Tella on Saturday evening that three persons have died from vomiting and strolling.

He stressed that on Sunday morning, he detailed the local government heath team to the village to investigate the incident.