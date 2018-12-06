Cholera: NGO rehabilitates abandoned boreholes in 4 Kaduna communities  

A Non Governmental Organisation, Simon Peter Life Enhancement Foundation (SPLEF) has embarked on free rehabilitation of boreholes in communities across four local government areas of Kaduna state to save residents from cholera.

The projects, spread across Giwa, Kudan, Kubau and Birnin Gwari local government areas, aimed at protecting people of the communities from outbreak of cholera and other water borne diseases by providing them with potable drinking water, according to President of the Foundation, Engineer Simon Oparah.

Oparah told Blueprint yesterday in Kaduna that he selected the four local governments areas as pilot project for the portable water intervention, “so far, we have rehabilitated two boreholes at the Universal Basic Education (UBE), primary school, Nasarawan Gangara in Giwa local government, where 19 people were affected by cholera outbreak in which six people died about three months ago.

“One of the boreholes was situated at the UBE primary school for use by the 459 pupils, who hitherto depended on hand dug well for their daily use. Another local government area that benefited from rehabilitation of two boreholes is Kudan where before now the villagers depended on hand dug well, streams and ponds for their drinking water.

He added that Kubau and Birnin Gwari are the other two council areas penciled down for the drinkable water, adding that sooner rather than later he would move his men and equipments to sites to begin work on the abandoned boreholes in the two local government areas.

Engineer Oparah, who said he was inspired to provide free humanitarian services to schools and communities without looking at the immediate monetary gains, added that, “the donation of boreholes to communities, worship places and schools, as a tool for peaceful co-existence by the Foundation had in no small measure helped in actualizing the dreams in many parts of Kaduna state.

“The Foundation had donated 25 boreholes to less privileged in the society in communities, churches and mosque, as well as rehabilitated 22 government dug boreholes, and very soon we will dig three more for another community in Kaduna metropolis and the suburbs as part of our community development program.

“The Foundation has trained 70 youths in rig fabrication and construction, borehole construction and maintenance, construction of water storage facilities and water treatment plants. These are done to curb unemployment and youth restiveness hence encouraging peaceful co-existence.

“We have so far reached communities like Katare, Udawa, Maraba Rido, Kakau, Gonin Gora, Barnawa, Kakuri, Sabon Tasha, Kwoi, among other. I believe that by the time we are through with the remaining 250 borehole, we must have covered good proportion of Kaduna communities,” he added.

Coordinator of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in Giwa local government area, Malam Umar Ibrahim expressed gratitude to the NGO over the rehabilitation of the boreholes. “It was a welcome development when officials of Simon Peter Foundation came along with UNICEF to rehabilitate the boreholes for the community.”

