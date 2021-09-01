Cholera outbreak claims 43 in Borno, 559 suspected cases recorded

Borno State Commissioner of Health and Human Services, Hon. Juliana Bitrus, has declared outbreak of cholera in the state, following environmental and health factors in 7 local government areas which claimed many lives.

She said so far as at Tuesday, 31st August 2021, reports showed that a total of 42 lives had been lost; 559 suspected cases have been recorded, with a total of 67 as new cases while 57 people were on admission. There was one new death as at Tuesday.

Hon. Bitrus, who disclosed this at a press briefing with journalists in Maiduguri, also called on the general public to be wary of the disease, noting that it is mostly infectious in unhygienic environment as a result of lack of water supply and open defecation.

She urged people to always observe personal hygiene, assuring that the state government is on top of the matter as all facilities have been mobilised and health workers trained accordingly in all the 27 LGAs of the state.

Hon. Juliana said the affected LGAs so far include Gwoza, Kaga, Hawul, Magumeri, Damboa, MMC and Jere with Gwoza having the highest number of 354 suspected cases, 18 deaths, 62 new cases and 35 on admission followed by Hawul LGA with 125 suspected cases, 11 death, 4 new cases, 4 in admission and 1 new death and Damboa LGA with 39 suspected cases, 10 death and 1 person on admission.

Magumeri LGA has 6 suspected cases, 1 death and 2 on admission, MMC with 4 suspected cases and 12 on admission and lastly, Jere LGA with 8 suspected cases, 1 death and 12 on admission.