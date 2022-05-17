Cholera outbreak claims over 50 lives in Taraba

Over fifty people have died in Taraba state following an outbreak of cholera currently ravaging Beli local government area of the state.

A resident of Angwan Chamba in Beli LGA of the state, Ms Evelyn Ba’a who told Blueprint through telephone interview said from last week Wednesday till today, over 50 persons have lost their lives.

“The outbreak started last week and from that week today, over persons have died,” she said.

He stressed that the doctors in Beli general hospital have been doing the needful to ensure that the outbreak is managed.

She explained that the rainy season contributed to the rise in the number of cases of cholera in both the private and government-owned hospitals because of poor environmental hygiene.

She added that the cholera outbreak is seasonal in Beli LGA and is easily transmitted by flies.

She advised residents to adopt safety measures, such as drinking safe and clean water by using chlorine to treat the water, avoiding open defecation, ensuring regular washing of hands, with soap on a regular basis, as well as ensuring that suspected cases are reported to a nearby health facility.

