Cholera: Yobe, WHO train community stakeholders on prevention measures

Yobe State Ministry of Health in collaboration with World Health Organisation (WHO) has organised a one day training for 31 community stakeholders on prevention of epidemic diseases in the state.

WHO Yobe state coordinator, Dr Nuhu Barau Ningi, said, the training was to empower the community stakeholders to be able to make and inform decision in the prevention of outbreaks as the state is experiencing Cholera and trait to other outbreaks.

Ningi revealed that the community stakeholders were being selected from the high risks areas especially from the 9 local government areas in the yobe that have already reported the cases of Cholera diseases..

Ningi said the community stakeholders would reached all the households so that they would get to the care givers and the community members to ensure that they give right information on how the disease occurs and how to prevent it.

“We are actually taking about cholera now,but we are also taking the opportunity to informs the community on other diseases that can paused public health trait especially; COVID-19,so that people would get to know about the importance of being vaccinated.

“Also having measles, especially affecting children as we now have so many suspected cases of measles in many communities in the state so that parent would take their children for vaccination against measles,” he said.

He further said the community stakeholders would also be trained on how to ide Monkeypox because it has been reported in the neighbouring states of Adamawa and Borno states.

“If there is such diseases they can report quickly before it get spread to other community members,” he said.

In his remarks, the Executive secretary, Yobe state primary health care management board, Dr Babagana Kundi Machina, said the training is targeting seven diseases which includes COVID-19,cholera, measles, Yellow fever, polio and monkeypox.

Represented by the deputy director family and community health care services, Satomi Hikama, Dr Machina noted that, “this training is one of the aspects trying to address the issue of mentioned diseases in the state.”

Dr. Machina urged the community stakeholders who are the beneficiaries of the training to pay much attention so as to achieve the desired objectives.

