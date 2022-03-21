Choose candidates that ‘ll restructure, tackle insecurity, Gana tells Nigerians

Former Minister of Information and National Orientation Prof Jerry Gana has called on Nigerians to choose a presidential candidate that would favour re-structuring with the capacity to tackle insecurity and economic downturn prevalent in the country today.

Gana, who spoke to newsmen during the 80th birthday of foremost Nigerian philosopher and President General of Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), Prof. Uzodinma Nwala, blamed the rising insecurity in Nigeria on poor leadership.

The PDP chieftain said that his party remains the only platform that would bring about quality leadership in Nigeria, stressing that it was important that Nigeria gets the right leadership for her to ensure a better society.

He said, “It is very important to emphasise leadership. Leadership is very critical. Nothing happens without leadership and that’s why we are emphasizing that any society that wants to move forward must worry about the quality of leadership.

“So, we want to use this opportunity to plead with Nigerians, we have a wonderful opportunity coming in 2023 to elect the president of Federal Republic of Nigeria. We must go for the very best.

“We must go for leaders with capacity, carriage, distinction and doggedness to deliver effectively because it’s necessary at this point in time for us as a people to resolve to rescue Nigeria.

“We know that Nigeria is in a very serious problem right now. Any sector you look at, is it economy, transportation, or what? Insecurity is even more horrible and we need to rescue Nigeria.

“Secondly, we need to restructure the federation, so that power will move to the federating units. Let people govern and provide for themselves effectively and stop concentrating on the centre. And another thing, we need to transform the economy.

“This economy is too well endowed for us to be poor. Nigerians have no business being poor because God has been gracious but the quality of leadership is so poor. So, with all the huge resources, we are still facing poverty.

“So, we want to offer to Nigerians quality leadership through PDP. In the next election, don’t allow anybody to take away your vote, vote for the best because PDP will provide the best candidate”.

Gana who poured encomiums on Prof. Nwala, described him as “an intellectual giant and real gift to the society.”