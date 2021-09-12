CHRICED thumbs ICPC for tracking poorly executed of constituency projects in Kano

The Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) has lauded the Kano state office of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over its marching orders to contractors indicted for shoddily implementing constituency projects, to return to site or face the full wrath of the law.

Executive Director of CHRICED Comrade Dr. Ibrahim Zikirullahi, gave the commendation in a statement, while calling for more punitive measures against contractors responsible for other shoddy projects.

According to the statement, CHRICED praises the ICPC for its dedication and commitment in tracking constituency projects across the country, stressing the need for the Commission to ensure contractors executing substandard constituency projects, which are not in line with contract specifications, are held to account and brought to book.

The statement noted that the ICPC’s Chief Assistant Superintendent Bukar Galadima read the riot act to the erring contractors to do the right thing or face prosecution.

“CHRICED observations and findings during the constituency project tracking revealed that a good number of the projects implemented by contractors were poorly executed, just as the contact sums are over bloated. Similarly we observed in the course of the tracking that some blocks of classrooms constructed as recently as in 2020 are already in a state of disrepair.

“In several cases, contracts were awarded for the construction of classrooms and supply of furniture, but the contractors only built the classroom blocks without supplying the furniture. This, and similar underhand practices, constitute serious breaches of the specifications of the various contract terms. There was also an instance where a contractor signed up to install 35 units of solar-powered street lights in communities in Gezawa/Gabasawa Federal Constituency. The tracking team was however only able to trace 20 street lights,” the statement said.

“All of these instances of corruption and abuse of due process, lead to the violation of the rights of Nigerians in the areas where those acts are being perpetrated. It is equally pertinent to note that these acts of corruption exert serious pressures and costs, especially on marginalized, poor and vulnerable citizens, including youth, women and people with disabilities.

While ICPC’s efforts at tracking these projects are commendable, we believe that the people at the grassroots, who are the worst affected by corruption, must make it a duty to continue to beam the searchlight on constituency projects in their areas,” it stressed.