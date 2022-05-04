Chris Emeruwa joins NFF presidential race￼

Former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) staff and now Confederation of African Football, (CAF), Head Safety and Security department, Dr Christian Emeruwa, has swelled the number of candidates jostling to take the reins of office from incumbent Amaju Melvin Pinnick as the federation election draws nearer.

Emerua declared his intention to contest for the NFF numero uno job Wednesday on social media. He opened a verified Twitter handle for the campaign also.

Announcing his decision, the erudite administrator per excellence, Dr Emeruwa said his conviction to contest the poll when it was thrown open was further enhanced during a consultation with various football stakeholders where it became evident that he had the qualities required to be the President of the NFF.

He said the vision for his administration will be to create wealth for everyone involved in Nigeria football.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, good morning to you all. I wish to inform you all that I have decided that I will contest for the position of President, Nigeria Football Federation in the forthcoming election,” he said.

“I have been consulting with all football elders, and stakeholders and my consultations will still continue. Please remember me in your prayers.”

Emeruwa, who is also a FIFA security officer, boasts of a proven track record in safety and security matters at match venues across the globe.

The doctorate degree holder in health education and human kinetics had served as special assistant to three successive Nigeria Football Federation’s general secretaries which includes, Dr.Bolaji Ojo-Oba, Barrister Musa Ahmadu and Dr. Mohammed Sanusi.

He coordinated safety and security issues at a number of matches and competitions for CAF and the world’s football governing body, FIFA.

