Chrisland scandal: FCTA vows to close schools abusing rules 





By Abdullahi Muhammad







The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCT), through its Education Secretariat, has vowed to close schools contravening the rules of operations in the nation’s capital city, to mitigate scandals involving children in the learning environment.



Also, the FCTA admonished parents not to surrender their parental responsibility to schools, as there is no excuse for any parents to allow their kids to be wayward in the society.





This position was disclosed Tuesday by Secretary of the Education Secretariat, Malam Sani El-ktuzu, when he led FCTA officials to Chrisland school, in Wumba District, Abuja, at the wake of the controversy trailing the recent sex scandal involving a female student and three other males of the Lagos arm of the school, during an international sports competition in Dubai.





El-ktuzu said officers from the FCT Department of Quality Assurance had recently visited Chrisland school and other schools including public schools, in order to enforce standing school rules and regulations in FCT.





While noting that the Secretariat as a regulatory body, he warned that it won’t hesitate to close any school, once it is in default of the rules of operations in FCT.





“Our people do their job by constantly visiting both public and private schools, that is why we have low incidences of unfortunate situations in our schools.





” I would advise parents to take the training of their students very seriously. We should not surrender our parental responsibility to schools, as they simply cannot as once you’re not a parent, there is no way you can give parental care,” he stressed.





Responding, the Abuja Principal of the school, Taiwo Adenariwo, disclosed that some of the sanctions that were imposed on Chrisland in Lagos had been lifted, because the investigation was still ongoing.





He however appealed to the FCT Secretary for Education to create a platform where parents could also be addressed on such issues, so that they could have decent environment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

