Christ Comprehensive College win North West/Wadson U-15 5-aside soccer tourney

Christ Comprehensive Schools (CCS) trounced Young Brazil Academy 7-1 in the final of the maiden North West zone

/Wadson International U-15 5-aside football competition final at the Gymnasium hall, Ahmadu Bello stadium on Saturday August 28, 2021.

In the third place match, Kuso Academy won Gamji 5-1 to pick the bronze medal.

In an interview with newsmen, Godwin Nelson, coach of CCS said winning the trophy was awesome.

“The secret behind winning is because the children have been with me for more than 19 years,” he said.

He said proprietor of the school supports the school teams morally and financially, and resulted to their successful outings.

Zonal sports Officer North West, Alhaji Abdullahi Idris, said the competition was thrilling and exciting.

“It is as a result of mandate given to us by the Minister and permanent secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

“Before the end of the year, we will host four or five more competitions we are not resting on our oars,” he declared.

Also speaking, coordinator of the competition, Malam Abdulrazak Usman, said lots of talents were discovered and they will be passed on to NFF for further grooming.

“It was very interesting and impressive. The teams and players showed lots of interest. We pray the ministry replicated same competition to the other six states of the North West Zone,” he said.

Some notable dignitaries spotted at the closing ceremony include the North West Sports Officer, Alhaji Abdullahi Idris, National Organising Secretary, Youth Sports Federation of NIgeria (YSFON), Malam Abdulrazak Usman and the Sports Writers Association of NIgeria (SWAN) Kaduna State Chairman, Comrade Isaiah Kemje Benjamin (JP) among others.

Highpoint of the closing ceremony was the presentation of trophies, certificates and prizes to the winners

A total of 28 teams participated in the maiden edition.