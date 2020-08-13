Christian aid, partners to improve wellbeing of 200,000 marginalised persons



Christian Aid has partnered Aid Foundation and Legal Awareness for Nigerian Women (LAWN) in Kaduna to launch a new UKaid funded programme that will reduce poverty and improve wellbeing of over 200,000 marginalised persons.

The programme tagged Evidence and Collaboration for Inclusive Development (ECID) will run till September 2022 and is expected to cater for adolescents, poor rural women and people with disabilities in Kaduna and Anambra states.

The programme, which was conceived out of the dire need to address the growing issues of marginalisation and underdevelopment in the country, also seeks to facilitate an evidence-based policy and decision-making, through the effective use of data by policy makers to address the issues of marginalised groups.



Focusing on four priority areas of intervention; health, education, agriculture and infrastructure, the programme will strategically combine evidence and collaboration to foster inclusive development. Inclusive development is a prerequisite for sustainable development and will ensure that the needs and perspectives of all groups, regardless of socio-economic or socio-cultural standing are heard and addressed.



Project Lead and Christian Aid Nigeria’s Senior Programme Coordinator, Policy and Advocacy, Victor Arokoyo, said, “Desk reviews and stakeholder consultations across different sectors have shown that despite the progress the government has made, there is still a disconnect between policies and the realities of the citizens.

“Therefore, leaning more towards policy making that is evidence-based is a key strategy to address this. The programme will therefore work with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that adequate and accurate data is collected and effectively used by policy makers, ensuring that citizens can play active roles in policy making processes.



“This cannot be achieved without collaboration across sectors and groups, therefore the ECID programme is strategically placed to foster collaboration among CSOs, academia, policy makers, marginalised groups and private sector, which is reflected in the design of the programme structure itself.”

Christian aid’s programme officer, Gender Equality and Social Inclusion, Mercy Okeke mentioned that although the programme is being officially launched on August 13, a number of activities have happened within the state.



Mercy, who doubled as Kaduna State ECID Project Lead, noted that such activities include stakeholders’ engagements and a baseline survey that consisted of focus group discussions, perception surveys, key informant interviews to determine the gaps in access to services across the four priority areas as well as issues of participation by marginalised groups.

She said, “the findings of the surveys were validated both at community and state levels and are available to all interested stakeholders.

“The pre-launch activities revealed that the most marginalised groups are poor rural women, adolescents, and people with disabilities. The programme is therefore focusing its efforts on ensuring that the perspectives of these groups are heard and used effectively for policy and decision making at community, local and state level.



“The programme will also empower these groups to be able to participate meaningfully in governance and decision-making processes as it strives towards a more inclusive and sustainable development.”

The Evidence and Collaboration for Inclusive Development (ECID) programme is a two-state programme funded by UK aid and led by Christian aid in collaboration with Civil Society Organizations across Anambra and Kaduna states.

In Kaduna, the funded CSOs are Aid Foundation, Hope for Communities and Children Initiative (H4CC), Legal Awareness for Nigerian Women (LANW).