Christian/Muslim dichotomy exists due to lack of love – Archbishop Irefin

Archbishop David Irefin is a professor and renown economist with almost 40 years teaching experience in the university. In 2017 he was ordained an Archbishop in the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star by Leader Olumba Olumba Obu. In this interview with OYIBO SALIHU in Lokoja, the academia says absence of love is the reason for the various dichotomy that exists worldwide.

What is Brotherhood of Cross and Star and how old is the faith in Nigeria and the world at large?

Brotherhood of the Cross and Star is the new kingdom on earth. Brotherhood means love and oneness of all creations of God and our Lord Jesus Christ as the head. The establishment of brotherhood signifies the end of the era of prophets, messengers and angels.

This era is that of the Holy Spirit where the Almighty God who created the heavens and the earth manifests in fulfilment of the Scriptures to put an end to all forms of evil such as hatred, division, discrimination, injustice and inequality. It is not a society or a religious movement or an association. The brotherhood is as old as creation itself because it was in existence even before man was created. When God said, ‘Let us create man in our own image’, brotherhood was in existence. You can imagine the prayer that our Lord Jesus Christ taught His disciples when He said, “Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name; thy kingdom come. So Christ has taught His followers that they should beg God so that His kingdom can come and this prayer was made for more than 2,000 years before God granted the prayer in 1918. So if you are looking at history, the brotherhood is more than 100 years old in this era.



What are those teachings you’re ordained to preach to the world?

If you go into the scriptures since the fall of Adam, the human family has never received direct teachings from God but from angels and prophets. The teachings in various religions encourage division, discrimination, injustice and hatred. For instance, it is not uncommon to see people in different faiths claiming to be different from others or even superior. Some people even claim that they belong to a certain tribe or race and begin to discriminate through hatred. There are laws which have been introduced by man and angels that were not instituted by God in the beginning.

Thus, all those who had come in the past never had any direct contact with God; none had the opportunity to inquire from God and how to govern His creation. Leader Olumba Olumba Obu’s teachings and practices are contained in a book called ‘The Everlasting Gospel’. It is the only book that reveals God and His ways and teaches man how to follow Him. Nobody knows who God is because anybody who knows God would not do evils. Therefore, there should be no difference between a white man and a blackman; a Christian and Muslim; man and woman.

This is the unique teachings that Leader Olumba Olumba Obu has brought. Since no body knows God in this world, that is why the practice of religion and political systems have become sources of Problems in the world today. You will agree with me that God cannot be the source of confusion, fighting or quarrelling. Olumba maintains that in the beginning, it is live and let others live. So by the time the inhabitants of this world key into the teachings and practices of Leader Olumba Olumba Obu, none shall learn war or manufacture weapons of mass destruction anymore. Therefore, Leader Olumba Olumba Obu teachings is fundamentally based on love. If all Muslims and Christians in Nigeria would embrace love, there would be end to all crisis and other vices.



In what way has Olumba Olumba Obu positively impacted the society since his manifestation?

Leader Olumba Olumba Obu started working even before he manifested. There was the First World War that occurred in 1914; how it ended, nobody cares to ask. The truth is that the war ended because of the manifestation of Leader Olumba Olumba Obu. Since His manifestation in 1918, he has been removing all the evil in the society starting with his immediate environment where he put an end to human sacrifice and intolerance. If you have been to the South-south, you would know that every community has different ethnic groups and fighting was their trademark, but since Leader Olumba Olumba Obu manifested, he has settled all disputes which age long Christianity couldn’t solve. In December 2014, for instance, I was physically there when His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu said he would make Muhammadu Buhari the president of Nigeria.

In fact, I was afraid because I knew that Buhari had failed in three presidential elections and some of his core northern followers claimed he was not sellable. In addition, when President Buhari was sick in 2016 many thought the president would die, but His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu stood on the altar and pronounced that He was going to London to heal his son the president and that he would come back and be strong and given a second term. There are several other things He did that time would not permit me to mention. If Leader Olumba Olumba Obu has not manifested in Nigeria, the country by now would have been destroyed. His presence is the one sustaining Nigeria and the entire world.

He has recently pronounced and said the he has the blueprint for the transformation and development of Nigeria. My advice to President Buhari, other politicians, religious and traditional leaders is for them to sincerely seek him so that they can get that blueprint that holds the path to the unity and oneness of this great country. Going further, His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu says that Nigeria should go back to the first National Anthem and the country be restructured into twelve states or regions in line with the original plan of God. In clear terms, tell us what Olumba Olumba means by representing Gods kingdom on earth?



If we go to the scriptures, God who created everything has a plan to establish His kingdom on earth. So when Adam fell, God has to go back to the drawing board to re-introduce the kingdom of God as the Garden of Eden which is the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star. So king Nebuchadnezzar who was the most powerful king in his time on earth had a terrifying dream which nobody could interpret to him until Daniel interpreted the dream. It was then Daniel gave the interpretation that at the close of age, the God of heaven would come and set up a kingdom on earth and the kingdom would grow gradually until it takes over the whole world.

That kingdom would not be taken over by other people rather; it would break other kingdoms into pieces and stands forever. That kingdom is love which is the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star we are talking about. Once this message of love gets to the churches, mosques, shrines and other human institutions and they embrace it, then there shall be no more fight, hate, discrimination, division, poverty, suffering and death. The manifestation of His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu therefore signifies the end of the reign and rulership of man founded on evil and wickedness.