Christians celebrate Christmas with Shiites in Yobe

As Christians across the world commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ over 2000 years ago, the Shiite Islamic Movement in Nigeria has

celebrated Christmas with Christians in Yobe State.

The group’s leader in Potiskum, Alhaji Abdullahi,

said the visit was to broaden the relationship among the religions in the country, noting that without unity no meaningful developments

could be achieved.

“We have come to celebrate the birth of Isah (Jesus) to foster unity amongst us. We believe is a Prophet and so appreciate the way we were

received and the privilege to speak and appreciate you for coming to our programme last time”, he said.

Welcoming the Shiite Members earlier, the Leading Pastor of Church of Christ In Nations (COCIN) Potiskum, Reverend Mark Da’ar thanked the Shiites for finding it worthy to attend the Christmas with them and prayed for peace to reign in Nigeria as it faces another general

election in 2019.

Rev. Da’ar further, said Christmas is a period of joy and peace sharing among Christians and non Christians.

As part of a souvenir, a Holy Bible was presented to the group for

their personal studies.

Blueprint gathered the worship services with Shiites were held in modern seven churches across major cities of the state.

